Saweetie Rocks A Sexy Semi-Sheer Lingerie Number For Her Birthday Bash: ‘Cancer Gang Tap In’

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself at her birthday bash. The rapper is no stranger to making an impact with her fashion and made sure she was looking smoking hot on her big day.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a lilac/purple lingerie bodysuit that was semi-sheer. The garment displayed her decolletage and complemented her incredible figure. Saweetie covered herself up in a robe of the same color that featured a fluffy detailing. She accessorized herself with a couple of silver chains, one of which featured a pendant that said “icy.” Saweetie opted for large jeweled hoop earrings and a silver watch while rocking long acrylic nails. She styled her long blond hair in a high-bun and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, false eyelashes, and colorful eyeshadow.

Saweetie posted eight bits of content within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a tinsel curtain and a number of balloons. Saweetie was captured from the thighs up with a smirk on her face. She placed one hand to her head and looked down.

In the next slide, Saweetie attached a video clip of herself with dollar bills stuffed into the top of her garment. She was caught dancing and lipsyncing to the music playing and looked to be having a ball.

In the third frame, Saweetie was photographed candidly. She was seemingly taking a photo or video with her phone while smiling. In the background appeared a number of gold balloons that spelled out “happy birthday.”

For her caption, Saweetie teased that a new chapter of music is on its way. She also expressed her love toward her fanbase, who she refers to as the “icy gang.”

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 645,000 likes and over 11,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“HAPPY BDAYYYYYYY SIS. You looked amazing. Have a lit a** bday month cuz you know us Cancers just try using up the whole month of Julyyyyy,” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday, u are the bomb girl,” another devotee shared.

“Happy birthday baby!! We have the same bday,” remarked a third fan.

“I love how you party with your family! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAWEEEETIE,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Saweetie celebrated her 27th birthday and is currently the seventh most popular rapper who was born under the sign of Cancer.