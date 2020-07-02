Charly Jordan Is Pretty In Pink As She Flaunts Her Curves In A Tiny Bikini

Model Charly Jordan looked radiant in her latest array of Instagram snaps as she teasingly posed in a tiny pink bikini by the pool. The 21-year-old blond bombshell gave her 3.2 million followers plenty to appreciate on Thursday afternoon as she showcased her curvy figure from virtually every angle.

Charly did not note the brand of the bikini she was wearing in this case. However, it appeared to be the perfect fit for her petite figure and a sunny day by the pool. The triangle top and matching side-tie bikini bottoms were pink with some white swirls that appeared to be a tie-dye type of pattern.

The bikini bottoms rested dangerously low on Charly’s hips, fully exposing her chiseled abs. The bikini top allowed the model to flaunt some cleavage without revealing too much. The light pattern of the bikini perfectly complimented Charly’s tanned, toned physique.

The initial photo showcased Charly as she stood with the swimming pool behind her. She teasingly tilted her head and tousled her blond locks that were swept over her head. The model appeared to be wearing a light touch of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

While the first photo focused on Charly’s front, the second photo was all about her pert derriere. She sat on the edge of the pool and peeked over her shoulder to look toward the camera, a slight smile on her face. The bikini bottoms showcased Charly’s curvy booty and subsequent shots were equally as alluring.

One snap showed Charly seductively pulling down the band of her bikini top between her breasts. Then, the post ended with a very short video that showed the model standing in the water and flipping her followers the bird with both hands.

Charly’s followers had plenty of love to give on this series of bikini shots, showering her with nearly 115,000 likes and 500 comments in just 45 minutes.

“wow! Love those colours! You look amazing!” one of Charly’s fans said.

“Poetry in motion,” a follower wrote, adding a bomb emoji to his note.

“Looking sweet as cotton candy,” another fan shared.

“Omg this is one of my fave pics evarrrrr! Go Charly!!” someone else praised.

It is certainly nothing new for Charly’s followers to see her showing off her insane physique while wearing a tiny bikini. A recent group of photos featured her on vacation wearing a red ensemble, and other posts have shown her looking stunning in virtually any and every color of the rainbow. The pink hue was clearly a big hit among the model’s millions of followers as they seemingly could not get enough of this jaw-dropping look.