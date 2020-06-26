Casi Davis Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Figure-Hugging Beige Knit Dress

In her latest Instagram post, Casi Davis tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that flaunted her bombshell body from behind in a semi-sheer beige knit dress. The garment clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure and gave her followers a peek at the skimpy bikini bottoms she wore underneath the dress.

Casi didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be standing on a balcony overlooking a pristine white sand beach. White metal bars stretched horizontally in front of her, and several other tropical details were visible in the shot, including palm trees and a breathtakingly blue ocean stretching out to the horizon.

Casi showed off her hourglass physique in a skimpy knit dress that left little to the imagination. The dress had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a low-cut back that plunged nearly all the way to the small of her back, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin exposed. A hint of tan lines were visible on her back, presumably from a swimsuit she had worn previously.

The entire garment was crafted from a knitted fabric that clung to every inch of her curves. Though the fabric covered up her waist, posterior and thighs, the semi-sheer material meant that the outline of her voluptuous physique was visible through the dress. Fans could spot a glimpse of her skimpy thong bikini bottoms, as well as her toned thighs and thigh gap. The photo was cropped just a few inches down Casi’s thighs, so fans weren’t able to tell just how long the dress was.

Casi’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves, and she appeared to be resting her chin on one hand as she enjoyed the view. Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 26,800 likes within five hours, as well as 219 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re so pretty!” one follower commented.

“Such a beautiful beach view,” another fan remarked.

“Lots of love!! Great angle and view!!” a third follower added, including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in his comment.

“On a scale from 1-10, she’s a 305,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Casi showed off her fit figure in a black monokini with strappy details and cut-outs that exposed plenty of skin. She paired the simple yet sexy swimsuit with a straw hat that rested atop her long blond locks. Her followers raced to hit the like button, and the post received over 34,500 likes within six hours of going live.