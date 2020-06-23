Aisha Thalia Looks Sexy & Chic In Latest Stunning Instagram Update

Model Aisha Thalia has gone for a more natural look in her latest Instagram update. By doing so, the fresh-faced beauty impressed her 553,000 followers.

In the picture, Aisha wore a wide-brimmed red hat over her tight golden curls. Her locks cascaded over one shoulder as she leaned forward slightly.

She also wore a white top that was cut low and showed off plenty of cleavage as a result of the pose. This item of clothing featured a ruched hem at the neckline and appeared to be strapless.

Aisha’s face, though, was the highlight of the photo. The stunning celebrity revealed that her beauty does not need to be hidden under a ton of makeup as she posed candidly for her latest snap. In her caption, she stated that she was showing what she actually looks like without her model makeup on and that she has pores, freckles, and sweat on her upper lip. Aisha added that being in quarantine has led her to embrace a more natural vibe.

The celebrity angled her face toward the camera, her mouth slightly ajar as she stared down the lens. Wearing a neutral expression, her exquisite beauty could not be hidden.

Behind the model, it was clear that the shot was taken outdoors. A selection of green shrubbery or trees could be seen. Due to an earlier update, it became apparent that the snap was likely taken near a beach as she was shown seated on the sand. However, this was not entirely evident in this new post.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers quickly responded. Within 12 hours, the image had garnered more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments from those supporting her.

“You are one of [God’s] best work a true masterpiece beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“How did I never know you have a nose ring? Love this up close and personal pic,” a fan said.

“Still a beauty,” said another user in response to Aisha’s natural look.

“U are stunning,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes and fire emoji.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha showed off more of this look in a previous Instagram update. That image revealed more of her white top and plenty of her ample cleavage. The previous shot also showcased matching bikini bottoms that tied up in neat bows over her curvaceous hips.