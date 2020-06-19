Amanda Holden Nails Her Fashion Game In A Corseted White Flared Jumpsuit At Heart Radio Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden was snapped in an eye-catching outfit this morning. The TV personality currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts in the United Kingdom and continues to slay with her choice of fashion.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a corseted white flared jumpsuit that displayed her decolletage. Holden paired the ensemble with nude sandals and accessorized herself with a shimmery gold clutch bag. She opted for a thin gold necklace around her neck and wore stylish semi-sheer sunglasses. Holden rocked acrylic nails with a coat of red lipstick and styled her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old was photographed arriving at her work located in London by the paparazzi. Holden didn’t seem to mind being papped as she flashed a smile while walking into the building. She was captured from various angles, which helped show off the detailing of the ensemble.

According to the publication, Holden’s jumpsuit was designed by Nadine Merabi.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the TV personality entered alone and was not surrounded by anyone as the U.K. is currently on lockdown.

On Instagram, Holden shared a snapshot of herself inside the Heart Studios in front of a plain red backdrop. She took off her sunglasses and placed both hands on her hips. Holden tilted her head to the left and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Loving this outfit. You look like you’re about to turn into Supermandy!” one user wrote.

“You look amazing! Love you and the outfit,” another devotee shared.

“You look sensational,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I think I might have to delete you from my Instagram. I can’t take any more of your stunning pictures,” a fourth admirer joked.

Holden is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was snapped leaving her work last week in a long dusk-pink dress that fell down to her ankles. Holden completed her outfit with pointy nude heels that featured crisscross detailing and wore her wavy blond hair down. She held onto a checkered Louis Vuitton clutch bag and opted for no other visible accessories.