Lana Rhoades Wears Nothing But Snakeskin Boots In New Snap

Adult film star Lana Rhoades took to Instagram to tease her followers on Saturday evening with a racy picture of herself wearing almost nothing that showed off her colorful tattoos.

In the shot, Lana appeared on a white background. She was on her hands and knees with one leg stretched out behind her, and she turned her head to the side toward the camera’s lens. The only thing the actress appeared to have on was a pair of thigh-high, high-heel black and taupe snakeskin boots. The pose emphasized Lana’s flat stomach and toned back as well as her rounded backside and curvy thighs. Her arm protected her modesty, but the shot showed off plenty of the model’s sideboob. Lana’s back featured a coiled red snake tattoo near her shoulder blade. Plus, her backside also had double heart ink that seemed to be red with a darker color as an outline.

Lana’s long brown hair seemed to be damp in the image, and she had it all pulled to one side, so it hung over her shoulder that wasn’t facing the camera, framing her face. The model appeared to have on makeup to highlight her features. Her eyes popped with colorful eyeshadow and eyeliner, and her cheeks seemed to shine with blush and highlighter. Lana’s full lips seemed to have a shimmery, light pink color on them.

In the caption, Lana let her fans know where they could find all the pictures from her photoshoot, and her followers shared the love. More than 413,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and nearly 2,700 took the time to leave a reply. Many comments featured liberal use of the flame emoji, indicating that those who left them thought the model looked hot in the photo.

“You are a work of art, Lana,” wrote one happy fan.

“I recognize you from somewhere but can’t put my finger on it,” a second devotee teased, including several crying laughing emoji.

“You are looking slightly less tasty than a grilled cheese,” joked a third Instagrammer along with several smilies and a heart eye emoji.

“I’m in love with your tattoos,” praised a fourth follower, who also included several different colored heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lana showed off her enviable curves while wearing a revealing set of pink strappy lingerie with matching shoes. Her followers appeared to appreciate the look along with her caption in which captivated her fans by offering to be their mommy.