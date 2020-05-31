Lydia Farley Looks Super Hot In White Crop Top And Printed Miniskirt On Instagram

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Saturday and wowed her legions of admirers with a set of pics wherein she infused style and sexiness.

In the snaps, Lydia could be seen rocking a white ribbed crop top that perfectly hugged her enviable curves. She teamed the tiny top with a miniskirt that had tiny red flowers printed all over it. The sexy ensemble allowed Lydia to show off her bare midsection as well as put her sexy legs on full display.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured some foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and defined eyebrows.

Lydia wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a dainty silver pendant that rested at the base of her throat. She opted for a sexy silver barbell in her bellybutton, wore a silver watch in one wrist, and a thin silver friendship band in the other wrist.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, one of the biggest districts in Barcelona, Spain. To pose, she stood in a garden against a tree that blossomed with beautiful purple flowers.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her chic outfit was from the Spanish clothing retailer, Brandy Melville.

Lydia posted three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she candidly struck a side pose while sitting on a dark grey concrete divider, right below the tree. She slightly pouted her lips and gazed at the camera. In the second snap, she held the flowers with her hands, looked at the camera, and flashed a soft smile. In the third and last image, Lydia stood up, touched the flowers with one hand, and lightly held the hemline of her skirt with the other hand. She pouted her lips and gazed right at the camera.

Within 12 hours of going live, the pictures amassed more than 19,000 likes and above 530 comments.

“Wow, this skirt is so lovely,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“I am loving your pics! You are the cutest, most gorgeous person I have ever seen,” another user chimed in.

“When you smile, the flowers look pale! Your smile makes every pic so beautiful and I know you already know that,” a third admirer remarked.

Last week, Lydia shared another sexy pic of herself in which she showed off her perfect curves in a tiny brown shirt and string bikini bottoms.