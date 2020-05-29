Scarlet Stallone Celebrates Her 18th Birthday In A Low-Cut Bustier

Scarlet Stallone, the daughter of Rocky mega-star Sylvester Stallone, recently celebrated her 18th birthday and was sure to treat her nearly 660,000 Instagram followers with pictures of the occasion. Though the celebration might have been slightly muted due to lockdown restrictions, the birthday girl still appeared to have a good time.

For the event, Stallone sizzled in a brown and tan bustier. The bustier was a strapless style, with boning that flattered her envious figure. Adding a touch of sultriness, Stallone also wore a black bra with both the straps and a hint of the lace cups visible beneath the bustier. Stallone completed the ensemble with what appeared to be a pair of low-waisted dark denim jeans.

The birthday girl accessorized with three gold stacked necklaces that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. She also wore a number of gold rings in addition to a chain bracelet on each wrist.

Stallone’s hair looked to be flat-ironed, and styled into a trendy center part that expertly framed her face. She kept her makeup look relatively simple, with what looked to be a swipe of mascara, a brush of bronzer, and a matte lip.

In the first of the four picture update, Stallone posed with her hands on her waistband as she stood in front of a screen that was playing the music video for the Fortnite and Travis Scott song “Astronomical.”

The next shot was a picture of Stallone’s birthday cake. The third picture featured Stallone in front of the screen once more, this time angled sideways to the camera while smiling over her shoulder. Last but not least, the birthday girl posted a video where she danced and kissed a guy friend.

Fans loved the quadruple picture update, awarding the post over 57,000 likes and around 70 comments. Many users wished Stallone a happy birthday.

“HAPPY BDAY AGAIN SCAR!!! You have grown into such a hot, smart, fiesty woman!! Stop growing up so fast… love and miss you tons!!!” gushed one friend, along with a number of pink and red heart emoji.

“I’m tearing up… [I love you] bday girl,” added a second.

Other fans offered compliments to the birthday girl.

“Too hot for us to handle at this point,” raved one user.

“So so beautiful,” echoed a second, concluding the comment with a red heart exclamation point emoji.

Though sisters Sistine and Sophia were not shown in the pictures, it is likely that Scarlet was able to celebrate the occasion with them, as the trio had recently been seen together on social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the three recently wowed fans while dancing and posing in swimwear.