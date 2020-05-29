Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media site on Thursday, May 28, to post a video that featured her in a thong bikini.

Pamela was filmed jumping into a pool onto a large tube. She wore a skimpy bikini that consisted of a brown top with a string back and a thong that left her generous backside almost completely exposed. The model wore her brunette curls loose and flowing down her back and shoulders. Her hair was wet from the pool. Pamela also appeared to have added a touch of black mascara to make her eyes pop.

The video included several takes of the model attempting to jump into the pool and land on the blue and yellow tube without slipping back off into the water. The pool appeared to be located at a hotel or other public place and included a wrap-around shape with blue lounge chairs on both the inner and outer sides. Pamela was alone in the pool with a second tube floating next to her.

As the camera began rolling, Pamela was shown jumping from the steps of the pool onto the tube from behind. Viewers got an eyeful of her curvy figure and narrow waist while her ample booty took center stage. The first time the model jumped in, she slipped off the tube and it flipped over. She sent an embarrassed smile towards the camera and laughed before trying again.

The second take featured a more close-up view of the model as she jumped, capturing her curvy legs and backside. She once again slipped off the tube and laughed at herself. The third time, taken in slow motion, turned out to be the winner. Pamela landed flat on the tube and floated away from the steps, the camera capturing every moment.

In the caption of the video, Pamela told her 3.8 million followers that she would never grow up and added a laughing face emoji. The post turned out to be a hit among her large fanbase, raking in almost 35,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within the first day. Many of the model’s followers gushed over her curvy figure and expressed how much they loved her in the comments section.

“Love that beautiful face with that gorgeous smile,” one Instagram user commented.

“I think you have grown very well,” another follower wrote in response to the model’s caption, adding a few heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“You look like a beautiful mermaid,” yet one more fan chimed in.