Laura Maria Exposes Her Underboob In A Revealing Knotted Neon Orange Bikini On Instagram

Laura Maria took to her Instagram account on Friday night share yet another racy post with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin while wishing her followers a happy start to their weekend.

In the sexy snapshot, Laura looked smoking hot as she rocked a bright neon orange bikini. The top boasted a knotted element in the front and long sleeves. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as her sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and tiny waist. They also put her long, lean legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the photo. She accessorized the style with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

She posed with her hip pushed to the side slightly and both of her hands grabbing at her skimpy bikini top while she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Laura wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her plump pout.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The post garnered more than 3,600 likes within the first 45 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with nearly 90 messages during that time.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“WOW! My favorite color! Happy Friday gorgeous,” remarked another.

“That looks awesome on you!” a third comment read.

“Someone up there in heaven must be watching out for me since they sent me the most beautiful angel in my life, and that is you. I love you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to putting her curves in the spotlight for her sexy posts. She’s been spotted sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and skintight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the attention of her followers while wearing a skimpy black and green one-piece with a daring cutout.