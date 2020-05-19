Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Teases Fans With Lingerie Photo

Eriana Blanco oozed sex appeal with a new image, which she shared with her 2.8 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, May 19. The Latina bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post the update in which she sizzled in a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Blanco posed in front of a blank wall as she held the camera way above eye level and to the left. This angled made for a privileged view of her ample cleavage.

She rocked an all-black set that did her curves nothing but favors. Up top, Blanco sported a bra with seemingly sturdy cups that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her busty figure. It had black lace over a nude under layer, creating an interesting design. Thin straps kept the cups in place.

Blanco opted to team her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that attached to a garter belt that wrapped around her midsection, outlining her itty-bitty waist. There were large cutouts between the upper piece and the panties, displaying her lower stomach. She also wore black thigh-high stockings that attached to the lingerie via the belts.

Blanco wore her chocolate hair in a middle part and styled down in perfectly straight strands. She pulled her hair over her right shoulder, as it rested against her arm. She appeared to be wearing dark liner and shadow, which made her almond eyes stand out. She accessorized her look with a delicate necklace boasting a gold pendant and a black detail just above it.

In the caption, she asked her fans to share how their day is going. The photo was an immediate hit with Blanco’s fans, garnering more than 7,000 likes and over 360 comments within just 15 minutes. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower her with all kinds of compliments.

“Looking as beautiful as ever,” one of her fans raved.

“May be the best picture of the day! Have a great Tuesday!” replied another user.

“Going good. Lord have mercy!!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Is it legal to be as beautiful as you are,” added a fourth fan.

Blanco recently stunned her followers once again with a photo that saw her in a two-piece bathing suit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It boasted a blue print of horizontal lines against white. The bottoms featured ruffled accents on her hips and a thong cut in the back, which exposed her voluptuous booty. Her matching bra tied in the front and had thick straps. Blanco posed with her back to the camera between the sliding glass doors to an outdoor patio.