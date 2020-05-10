Nata Lee Sizzles On The Beach As She Shows Off Major Underboob And Killer Curves

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” brightened up fans’ social media feeds on Sunday, May 10, after she posted a very sexy new snapshot of herself bikini-clad. The internet sensation shared the post with her 5.1 million followers on Instagram, and it certainly caught the attention of thousands.

The 21-year-old model radiated as she was photographed out on a beach, basking in the sun’s rays. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she posed sitting down while propping her booty out. Nata shared a pout with the camera as she kept her eyes closed. She further had lifted her left arm up to her chest, drawing some attention to that area. Her long blond hair, which featured dark blond roots, fell down her back and over her shoulders as it dripped wet with water — indicating she had recently taken a dip in the ocean.

The model appeared to be makeup-free in the snapshot — long considered a wise decision when going to the beach. Still, despite her natural beauty, it was her killer curves that stole the show as she flaunted her enviable physique in a revealing swimsuit.

The swimwear, which was a one-piece, featured an interesting double-design. Up top, the swimsuit was designed with a single-shoulder feature, while the rest of the body was bandeau-style. The body left little to the imagination as it displayed some serious underboob and cleavage.

Furthermore, the swimsuit featured a large cut-out in the midriff area that showed off Nata’s toned core. Meanwhile, on the left side of the garment, the body connected to the dark-blue, plaid briefs. As the briefs were high-waisted, they also drew attention to the model’s slim core.

In the post, the model revealed that the snapshot was taken in the Maldives. She further stated in the caption that the photo would be the first shot included in Mavrin Mag Vol. 2.

The sexy snapshot was met with a great deal of support from plenty of the stunner’s fans, amassing more than 169,000 likes in just the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 1,100 followers took to the comments section to praise Nata on her figure, beauty, and swimsuit.

“Awesome! Post more,” one user commented.

“Number 1 Instagram model for me,” a second fan wrote.

“Marvelous woman,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“So incredible,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Nata has dazzled hundreds of thousands of fans with her sexy content this past week. On May 6, she sent her followers into a frenzy after showing an ample amount of cleavage in a tiny bikini top, per The Inquisitr. The image accumulated more than 552,000 likes.