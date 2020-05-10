Gia Macool Looks Smoking Hot In A Bright Yellow Crop Top & Tiny Denim Shorts

Gia Macool looked like the sexy girl next door in her most recent Instagram update. The model showed off her some skin while revealing she wanted to brighten the day of her followers.

In the racy post, Gia looked smoking hot in a tiny yellow crop top. The shirt boasted buttons down the front and long sleeves. It clung tightly to her ample bust.

She paired the top with some teeny tiny denim shorts that fit snugly around her curvy hips, round booty, and tiny waist. Her flat tummy, rock hard abs, and long, lean legs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Gia pushed her hip to the side and tousled hair while sporting a sexy smirk on her face. In the second shot, she arched her back and bent her knees while beaming a huge smile. In the background of the photo a gorgeous stone porch and green foliage can be seen.

Gia wore her long, dark brown locks in a deep side part. The strands were styled in curls. They fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders in the pics.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly consisted of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She also looked to give her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be completed with glossy pink lipstick.

Many of Gia’s over 1.9 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photos garnered more than 15,000 likes within the first 10 hours after they were published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 360 remarks.

“Definitely love the yellow,” one follower gushed.

“Beautiful capture sunshine,” another stated.

“Such a beautiful shot,” a third social media user declared.

“Super nice photo shoot as always,” a fourth person commented.

The model is often seen flashing her enviable curves for the world to see in her steamy pics. She’s become known for rocking skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and other revealing clothing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a strapless denim romper with a sweetheart neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. To date, that post has racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 700 comments.