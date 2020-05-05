Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, And Other Actresses Go Viral With Their Quarantine Fight Scene

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, and other actresses who played roles as stunt women joined together to produce a “Boss B*tch Fight Challenge” via video collaboration. Zoë Bell, a stunt woman herself, directed and produced the video, using brief clips of the A-listers showing off their best moves.

She posted the video on her YouTube channel and to date, it has amassed over 1.6 million views.

At the beginning of the video, Zoë Bell exclaims that, “I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!” Her declaration leads to a collage of intense, physical shots recorded by celebrities known for their roles in films such as Black Widow, The Avengers, and Cat Woman.

The video begins with Zoë reading a book while sitting down, appearing relaxed. After expressing how bored she is, presumably from the coronavirus lockdown, she comes to the realization that social distancing does not have to limit fun social interaction. She proceeds to kick at the camera, commencing the quarantine battle between her and her friends.

The video features Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie, Rosario Dawson, Drew Barrymore, Florence Pugh, Daryl Hannah, Zoe Saldana, Thandie Newton, Rosie Perez, Lucy Lawless and Cameron Diaz.

Zoë edited the video with seamless transitions to make it appear as if these stunt women were fighting against each other. The rhythmic, guitar-driven background music from singer-songwriter KT Tunstall complements the intensity of the fights. The end of the clip features her sitting on the toilet in a dark bathroom while holding a guitar, acting as if she missed out on the fight. She then proceeds to swing her guitar at the camera.

The fights and counterattacks appear to follow a pattern. After each kick and punch, the scenes transition with the following actress falling — and expressing shock and anger — before retaliating against another opponent.

Some highlights of the fast-paced reel include Scarlett Johansson using an exercise ball as a weapon, Florence Pugh opting to grab a dog bone instead of a full wine bottle, Lucy Lawless wielding her signature chakram from Xena: Warrior Princess, and Halle Berry falling into a pool before aiming her water gun at Zoe Saldana.

Zoë also posted the video on her Instagram account, where it has garnered 258,000 views so far.

Fan reactions were mostly positive.

“Best action movie of the year,” a fan gushed.

“Epic!!!” another user exclaimed.

“This should be made into a movie,” suggested a third person.

This is not the first time that celebrities have collaborated on a quarantine video. As reported by The Inquisitr, in April Gal Gadot created a video featuring her and other Hollywood A-listers to lighten up the mood amid the pandemic.