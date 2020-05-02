Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Stunning Features In A Close-Up Instagram Snap

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro loves to flaunt her buxom body for her 1.5 million Instagram followers, but in her latest update, she shared two close-up snaps that accentuated her natural beauty rather than her ample assets. Kara tagged photographer Megan Batson in the picture, a talented creative Kara has worked with several times before.

Kara posed in front of a solid beige backdrop, allowing her beauty to be the focal point of the shot. Her long locks had some major volume at the roots before they tumbled down her back in loose waves. A few strands lingered near her cheekbone, softening her stunning features.

Bold brows framed her gorgeous brown eyes, and the hairs on her brows were artfully brushed upwards for a natural look. She didn’t appear to have much eye makeup on, going with a more minimal vibe. Her skin looked flawless, with a hint of blush to give her a gorgeous glow, and a scattering of freckles across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose.

Kara’s plump lips were slightly parted as she stared at the camera, and a nearly-nude brown hue graced her lips. She had on a knitted pale orange top, although not much of her ensemble was visible.

The second snap Kara shared was the exact same photo that was visible in the first slide, but with a few embellishments added to make it look like it was a page clipped from a scrapbook. Floral embellishments emerged from both sides of the frame, and there were pieces of tape on the shot as well. A few words in typed lettering went along the bottom of the frame, and the whole slide had an artistic vibe.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the stunning snap, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just 52 minutes. In less than an hour, it also received 78 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“You are the definition of the word gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Those beautiful eyes,” another said, captivated by Kara’s deep brown gaze.

“Those freckles,” one fan said, including a heart emoji and two flame emoji in the comment, loving Kara’s natural skin.

“Love this,” another follower added simply, enjoying the whole post Kara opted to share.

While her latest snap was a close-up, Kara frequently shares smoking-hot shots with her followers in which she shows off her curves in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara posed in a green floral bikini. She stretched out across a large beach towel with a book beside her and flaunted her bronzed skin and tantalizing cleavage in the skimpy suit from Vitamin A, a sustainable swimwear brand.