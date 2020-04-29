Tara Reade’s Criminal Complaint Against Joe Biden Is Now Inactive, Per DC Police

Earlier this month, Tara Reade officially filed a criminal complaint against Joe Biden — the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party for the 2020 presidential election — that alleged the former Vice President had sexually assaulted her back in 1993 when he was serving in the U.S. Senate and she was working on his staff. Now, that complaint has been labeled inactive by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), per Fox News.

Reade’s accusation that Biden had pushed her up against a wall in a Senate corridor and penetrated her with his fingers during an exchange almost 30 years ago first came to light last month. She spoke at length about the story and gave her account of what transpired between she and Biden on The Katie Halper Show in March. The story has since become a major part of the national discussion and a potential hurdle in Biden’s upcoming battle for the Presidency with Donald Trump.

Reade later expressed gratitude via Twitter toward Halper, as well as other journalists and entertainers, for standing by her throughout the process after filing the police report about the incident. She also made clear the fact that the complaint was largely filed for safety reasons, as the statute of limitations had expired. That is likely the reason the complaint is not being investigated by MPD.

On Wednesday, MPD spokesperson Brianna Jordan offered little information in a statement to Fox News. “This is an inactive case and there are no additional details to provide,” she said.

Meanwhile, Reade expanded upon on her reasoning for filing a criminal complaint as part of Fox News‘ report. In her statement, Reade said that she went to MPD in order to safety plan and work with a victim advocate. She also expressed a willingness to cooperate with further inquiry into the matter, should it be required.

“I am outside the criminal statute of limitations. However, by making that police report, it allows a mechanism for me to safety plan and work with a victim advocate. I am willing to cooperate with any law enforcement if there is any inquiry or investigation in the future.”

Biden and his camp have denied the validity of Reade’s accusations. However, the Biden campaign has come under fire for utilizing false talking points based on a recent story in The New York Times in that denial. The Times‘ report ultimately concluded that no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden had been found. It stopped short, though, of suggesting that Reade’s allegation were false, as had been claimed by Biden’s team and others.