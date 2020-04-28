Pia Muehlenbeck Sizzles In White Bra & Tiny Daisy Dukes

German model Pia Muehlenbeck is pretending that she is at the beach in her latest Instagram upload. She took to her account over the weekend to express her desire to be soaking up the sun with a double-photo update that showcased her incredible figure.

The first picture in the set captured Pia hanging out in a room that was furnished with a wood coffee table, brown leather bar stools, a white shag rug, and a large faux plant. She held her sunglasses and peeked over the top of them while she was sprawled out on her carpet. In the caption of her post, she informed fans that she’s filling her beach void by using Bondi Sands Aero Ultra Dark to keep her looking bronzed and tanned. She included a promo code for 20 percent off.

The model sizzled in a revealing outfit that showed off her curves to perfection. The top was a white bra style with small scalloping details around the cups, thick shoulder straps, and an underwire detail. A plunging neckline left an ample amount of cleavage on display.

Her bottoms, a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes, were just as revealing. The trendy shorts hit high on her upper thigh and flaunted her toned and tanned legs. Her shorts were high-waisted, but they still teased a glimpse of her trim midsection and abs. In addition, the bottom of a pocket peeked out from the hem of the short shorts.

The second photo was similar to the first, but in that particular shot, Pia wore the shades on top of her head and smiled brightly at the camera.

Her sexy look called for the right accessories, which included layered gold pendant necklaces. She added bracelets and rings to match. Pia’s short brunette locks were parted to the side and cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves. She was also done up with a full face of makeup, an application that included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, peach-colored eye shadow, blush, and a nude lip.

Her followers absolutely loved the Instagram update, and it’s earned Pia over 29,000 likes and 200-plus comments as of this writing.

“YES PIA!! I LOVE IT!! You look soo good!” one fan gushed alongside a trio of heart emoji.

“Hahah freakin love this photo. Had a chuckle,” a second Instagram user added.

“Have you tried the liquid gold? Do you like it?” another follower asked, referencing her caption.