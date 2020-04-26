Jessica Simpson Sizzles In A Colorful Bikini As She Almost Gets ‘Nailed’ By Son’s Baseball

Jessica was floating in her pool when her son hit a home run.

Jessica Simpson flaunted her phenomenal bikini body in a sizzling snapshot that looked serene at first glance, but the singer pointed out a splash in the background that could have been disastrous for her.

On Saturday, Jessica, 39, took to Instagram to share the perfectly-timed photo with her 5.3 million followers. She was pictured wearing an eye-catching two-piece. Her bathing suit top featured a feather-like pattern in turquoise and magenta jewel tones. The top was trimmed with thick black lace, and it had thin black spaghetti straps. Her bikini bottoms appeared to be constructed out of the same lace. The garment’s waistband had scalloped edges, and the sides were wide. Jessica was also rocking a pair of over-sized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sunlight.

The mother-of-three was stretched out on a foam mat and floating in her massive pool. She had the end of the mat curled up to support her neck, and her damp blond hair was hanging over the makeshift headrest so that most of it was submerged in the sparkling water. Her photo showed off her flat stomach, famously toned legs, and glowing tan. It also captured the gorgeous mountain view that she got to enjoy during her mostly-relaxing sunbathing session.

A small splash could be seen in the distance behind Jessica’s head. In the caption of her post, she explained that this was caused by her 6-year-old son, Ace Knute Johnson. Ace had been playing baseball in the driveway and had “smacked a home run.” Jessica revealed that she almost got “nailed” in the face, so she decided to cut her sunbathing session short.

Over the span of a few hours, Jessica’s Instagram post racked up over 157,000 likes. Her fans also flooded the comments section with praise for the Open Book author’s incredible bikini body.

“Girl…you look AMAZING,” wrote Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley.

“You are GORGEOUS! So happy you are finally getting some time with your family to relax!!!” read another response to Jessica’s photo.

Other fans commented on the amazing timing of the photo and Jessica’s luxurious pool.

“Lol at least you got the shot! Looking fierce!” read one remark.

“I would be smacked in the head any day if I could have a pool like that!!! Jealous,” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the only stunning pool photo that Jessica has shared with her Instagram followers. As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this month, she captured a cute father-daughter moment on camera when her husband, Eric Johnson, tossed the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae, high up into the air while the were playing in the water.