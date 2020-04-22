Cristina Cuomo Reveals Son Mario Is Also Suffering From COVID-19, Shares Journal Of Her Ongoing Battle

Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has revealed in a new Instagram post that their son, Mario, is also suffering from the novel coronavirus. The upload, made in honor of Earth Day, offered Cristina’s insight into her family’s fight against the disease, in addition to thoughts on celebrating Earth Day during a pandemic.

Both Chris and Cristina had previously tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Moreover, Chris claimed in an interview on CNN that his wife believed that “at least two” of their children had also contracted the virus due to long periods of the kids having sinus, lethargy, and other less serious symptoms of COVID-19.

However, the Instagram post was the first time that the Cuomos had specifically confirmed a diagnosis for any of their children.

“I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms,” Cristina wrote.

Cristina may have claimed that children were more resilient after reports suggested that kids were infected at much lower rates. That said, though the rates may be lower, young ones have still been infected and have even died — a sad reminder that practices like social distancing and good hygiene remain important for individuals of all ages.

Cristina also added some levity to the post, boasting that she was finally able to convince her son to eat “healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch” because he had lost his sense of smell and taste.

The caption also included thoughts about Earth Day. Cristina wrote that she believed the coronavirus served as a “reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth.”

In addition to the caption, Cristina also included three pictures of Mario. The first was a stunning black and white throwback picture where she was kneeling down to talk to her then toddler-aged son. The second was another old picture, this time of Cristina kissing her husband Chris’s nose while hugging their newborn baby.

The final photo was a more recent shot of Mario lying down on the grass while dressed in sweatpants and a hoodie. Surrounding him were two dogs, including Chris Cuomo’s lab mix Alabama.

Though Cristina’s followers loved the new update, her husband has been dealing with less positive PR. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the CNN host recently faced backlash after falsely claiming he had not left his basement while battling COVID-19.