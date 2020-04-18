Lauren Alexis Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In Gray Cropped Leggings On Instagram

English YouTuber and model Lauren Alexis recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with a very hot booty snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 18, Lauren could be seen rocking a pair of skintight, light-gray cropped leggings that perfectly accentuated her derrière. She teamed the leggings with a ribbed white top that enabled her to show off a glimpse of her taut stomach.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam but chose subtle shades in keeping with the casual photoshoot. The application comprised foundation, lip balm, pink blush, a shimmery eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

Lauren, who recently achieved the milestone of gaining one million followers on the photo-sharing platform, wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

For the snap, she stood at a nondescript location. Striking a side side pose, she lifted one of her legs to provide her fans with a generous view of her booty. Following that, she touched her hair, lifted her chin, parted her lips and gazed at the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in London, United Kingdom. In the caption, Lauren asked her fans to post the last three emoji that they had used.

Within less than a day of posting, the picture racked up more than 87,000 likes. Fans also took to the comments section and posted about 900 messages to praise Lauren for her amazing body. Such a volume of interest shows that Lauren is quite popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“Will you move to Canada and quarantine with me? Lol,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Omg, you’re looking like a snack in this photo. What a hottie!” another user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Did anyone tell you that you are the most beautiful girl in the world? I love this pic and I love you, baby,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan remarked on the model’s physique.

“Wonderful snap! You have the most perfect booty, my beautiful, beautiful princess,” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so hot,” “the sexiest of all,” and “extremely cute,” to express their admiration for the 21-year-old model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by other IG models and influencers, including Mia Tesfaye and Nicole Lawson.