Nanis Ochoa Displays Her Incredible Figure In A Black Bikini

Colombian model and actress Nanis Ochoa recently took to her Instagram account and shared a hot bikini picture with her 700,000-plus followers.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Friday, April 17, Nanis could be seen rocking a revealing black bikini, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the ensemble also enabled her to show off her taut stomach and sexy thighs.

She accessorized with a red cap and a pair of delicate stud earrings while sporting a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured foundation, a nude lipstick, a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by dusting her cheeks with a red blush while using a highlighter on her face for an illuminating look. Nanis also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with pink and gold polish.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and back, while she also carried a black backpack over her shoulders.

For the snap, she stood in a nondescript room with her legs spread apart. She held the bill of her cap with one hand, tugged at her bikini bottoms with the other, tilted her face, looked at the camera and flashed her heartwarming smile.

Nanis added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she suggested her fans to be happy in their own ways, adding that one shouldn’t be merely happy because others want them to be so.

Within two hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 11,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted about 300 messages in which they not only praised Nanis for her amazing physique but they also complimented her beautiful smile.

“I totally agree with you! There is nothing like following one’s heart and seeking happiness without paying attention to bad vibes and detractions,” one of her fans replied to the caption.

“My beautiful love! My happiness lies in seeing your pics. I wish I could kiss you,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s ensemble.

“That bikini looks gorgeous on you. You look super hot in black,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “my queen,” “so admirable,” and “angel,” to express their admiration for Nanis.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by David Michigan, Claudia Castro, and Zulma Rey.