Jessie James Decker Thrills Her Instagram Followers With Wild Video

Country crooner Jessie James Decker recently surprised her followers with a wild Instagram video that gave them another glimpse into her life in quarantine. Jessie was dressed in casual at-home attire for the sassy and silly video, and in the caption of the post cheekily told her fans that the video was “actual footage” of her losing it while being cooped up.

Jessie rocked a long-sleeved t-shirt in a charcoal hue with a figure-hugging fit. The top was a cropped length, and Jessie opted to pair it with some pale pink sweatpants that featured a drawstring waist and black piping down the side. A small sliver of her toned stomach was visible in the look, and fans were also able to see the outline of her underwear, which she referenced in the caption.

Jessie’s locks were pulled up atop her head in a messy bun, and she had no accessories on beyond a pair of hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing little makeup, if any at all, and had a glass of red wine in her hand.

The video clip was filmed in Jessie’s stunning kitchen, with three large arched windows visible in the background. A bottle of wine sat on the counter in the background as well, likely what Jessie had in her glass. Music played as Jessie busted out a few moves, tossing her head back and shaking her booty, keeping the glass of wine in her hand the entire time.

Towards the end of the video, Jessie stepped out of the camera frame and a loud crash was heard, suggesting she may have knocked something over with her enthusiastic dancing. Her followers absolutely loved the silly video update on her quarantine activities, and the post racked up over 1.1 million views within just 20 hours. It also received 4,293 comments from her eager fans, who took the comments section to share their thoughts. Jessie even thrilled her fans by engaging in the comments section, replying to some of their comments with sassy answers.

“At least we got wine mama,” one fan said.

“Relatable,” another fan added, and included a crying laughing emoji in the comment.

“I feel like we would be best friends in real life,” one follower commented.

“You always keep it real and that’s my favorite thing about you!!” another fan said.

Just last month, Jessie wowed her Instagram followers with a short video in which she rocked a hot pink bikini that flaunted her enviable physique. As The Inquisitr reported, Jessie took to Instagram to share her recipe for a “quarantini” cocktail. The video was filmed outside, with the wind blowing her hair as she rocked a straw hat and showed off her personality.