Linda Tripp Dead, Bill Clinton Whistleblower Dies At Age 70

Linda Tripp has died at the age of 70, per The Daily Mail. Tripp, who was a central figure in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, passed away less than one week after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Her death was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

She passed away on Wednesday with her husband Dieter Rausch and their daughter Allison Foley at her bedside due to the coronavirus protocols that hospitals have had to adopt amid the pandemic. The pair also had a son named Ryan. Tripp took herself to the hospital last week after experiencing stomach pains. As a result of that trip, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and she died just days later. Her family will hold a private memorial at a later time, and there will not be a funeral due to COVID-19 concerns.

Diane Spreadbury, one of Tripp’s closest friends, gave a statement on her passing.

“We were like sisters. I loved her. I’m heartbroken right now,” said Spreadbury. “But I’m glad for her that it was very peaceful. I’ve been told she died with a smile on her face. We had discussed death many times and spoke of it together when she faced breast cancer 18 years ago. It wasn’t something that she was afraid of.”

Tripp’s daughter, Allison, shared a post to Facebook asking for prayers before her mother passed away, according to a New York Post report. Tripp’s son-in-law Thomas Foley revealed that the family is in the process of letting Tripp’s grandchildren know. He reiterated that despite Tripp’s connection with the Clinton impeachment trial, he wanted people to remember her for being a person who was devoted to her family and a wonderful grandmother.

Linda Tripp Recorded Conversations With Monica Lewinsky

In the late 1990s, Tripp became a central figure in the President Bill Clinton sex scandal when she recorded private phone calls between herself and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Tripp and Lewinsky had become friends when she began recording their conversations relating to the intern’s affair with the president. Although Tripp found herself in hot water after one of her illegal recordings was leaked to the press, she later said that she didn’t regret blowing the whistle on the affair because she felt that Clinton was a “sexual predator” who suffered from an “addiction.”

During a National Whistleblower Day event in 2018, Tripp reiterated that her sounding the alarm about the Clinton-Lewinsky affair was never about a political party. Instead, she framed her choices as right versus wrong. She wanted to expose the president’s perjury and obstruction of justice.

Ultimately, Tripp’s tapes laid the groundwork for the president’s 1998 impeachment in the House of Representatives, and he was later acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

Monica Lewinsky Offered Kind Words After Once Claiming To ‘Hate’ Tripp

Although, in court, Lewinsky said, “I hate Linda Tripp,” she offered words of sympathy upon learning her former friend suffered a serious illness.

“No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” the former intern wrote on Twitter.

Many people responded to Lewinsky’s tweet, congratulating her for taking the high road. So far, Tripp’s former friend has not commented on her passing.