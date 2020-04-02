Sofia Bevarly Chills At Home In Sexy Ribbed Tank Top

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram to share a photo that showed her clad in a tight, ribbed tank top as she continues to quarantine herself at home — much like everyone else. While it seems like most of the world has come to a standstill, trying to learn the best way to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Instagram influencers like Bevarly have been continuing to keep some sense of normalcy by sharing hot content on their feed.

The Florida International University grad added two new photos to her April 1 update, telling followers that she was chilling at home with her favorite photographer.

For the first photo, the model posed in her kitchen with one hand running through her hair. She covered up the majority of her face in a chic pair of black aviators that had gold rims. The model told fans to zoom in on the photo so they would be able to catch a glimpse of her talented photographer in the lenses. Along with the sunnies, she added small silver hoop earrings that drew attention to her ears.

In the snap, she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup with just a slight amount of gloss on her lips — a far cry from her usual, vibrant application. The 24-year-old looked comfy in a white, ribbed tank that was embroidered with the Dolls Kill logo across her chest. Her bra was visible underneath the top, pushing up her tanned cleavage toward her neck. She wore the tank tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans, flaunting the trim waist that is often seen in some seriously skimpy bikinis.

The second photo was similar to the first share with Bevarly posing in a slightly different manner.

It did not take fans long to show interest in the update, giving it thousands of likes and hundreds of comments just one day after the model shared a sizzling snap in a tie-dye string bikini.

“Happiness is getting to see your new beautiful and lit posts,” one fan commented with a series of flames heating up the end of their post.

“What body of dream you are sooo gorgeous and so wonderful have a lovely time babe,” another one of Bevarly’s followers added.

“I cant believe my eyes you are simple the best,” a third social media user gushed.

Many other fans were left speechless by the new addition to her feed, flooding the page with pink and red heart emoji to express their love for it.