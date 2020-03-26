Christina Milian Flaunts Curvy Booty In Tight Leggings

Christina Milian has shared two new updates to her Instagram page today, and her newest pic was all about her toned bod. The stunning singer posed in an all-blue outfit and showed off her curvy booty in a pair of tight leggings.

The cutie stood outside on a manicured lawn for the snap with her right foot on the ground and her left foot propped on top of a short ledge. She placed her left hand on her knee and glanced down at the camera with a flirty smile on her face with her lips closed.

Her ensemble consisted of a bright blue hooded cropped sweater, high-waisted leggings with thin white horizontal stripes, and a pair of colorful shoes. A sliver of her midriff was visible, and her Nikes featured yellow, green, red, and blue hues.

Christina wore her hair up in a casual top bun and rocked a natural-looking makeup application that included light eyeshadow, blush, and pink lipstick.

The picture was taken from a low vantage point and her pose emphasized her derrière. Behind her was a pool with outdoor furniture and a low white wall with trees behind it. The grassy area featured a square stone walkway and a large colorful pouf was placed by the pool.

It was sunny outside with small puffy clouds in the sky and a beam of light lit up the right corner of the frame.

The update has garnered over 93,300 likes so far and Christina’s avid fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“You killing it… you’re a motivation #justdoit,” declared an admirer.

“My Queen stay humble stay safe,” gushed a second social media user.

Others responded to the inspirational caption.

“Motivation to get keep pushing. Thanks,” wrote a third supporter.

“Let’s use this lockout time to workout and reach our goals,” expressed a follower.

It seems that Christina is self-quarantining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially as she gave a shout-out to the medical workers in her other Instagram post from today.

In addition, the sensation shared another update a couple of days ago and rocked a dark green ensemble. That time, she posed inside on a thin table and showed off her legs. The romper had a high collar and short sleeves, and Christina accessorized with a thick black belt around her waist with grommets. She slicked her hair back in a low ponytail with a center part and accessorized with hoop earrings. Behind her was a neon sign of a heart.