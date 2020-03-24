Kelly Gale Showcases Chiseled Abs In A Pink Bikini While ‘Chilling On A Tree’

Kelly Gale delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers today with a stunning throwback snap from “non corona times” that added some serious heat to her page.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account late Tuesday morning to dazzle her fans with the Polaroid-style photo that has earned nothing but love since going live on her feed. The image captured Kelly laying across the trunk of a tall palm tree as the golden sun spilled over her perfectly bronzed physique. A slew of other greenery filled the background of the sunkissed image, and a view of the calm ocean shore completed the tropical scene.

Naturally, the Swedish bombshell was clad in one of her favorite ensembles in the eye-popping shot — a bikini. She opted for a revealing pink two-piece the popped against her tanned and oiled skin and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The set included a bralette-style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, which hung down by her sides as she posed for the camera. It also featured a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. The bust display was further enhanced by the number’s underwire-style cups, while a small cut right in the middle of her chest teased her audience even more.

Kelly also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The skimpy swimwear boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that allowed the model to show off her toned legs and a glimpse of her pert derriere. Its thick, curved waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention toward the babe’s flat midsection and chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedicated workout routine that she often shares on her Instagram page.

No accessories were added to the stunner’s barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were on her defined bikini body. She wore her dark tresses in tight french braids to keep her hair out of her face and sported a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the like and comment features on Kelly’s latest social media appearance. The image has been double-tapped nearly 10,000 times after just 35 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the catwalk queen’s skin-baring display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kelly a “hot beauty.”

“Fantastic photo,” commented a third.

Others simply used emoji to express their love for the snap, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Kelly has been flooding her fans with a number of bikini looks lately. Another recent upload shared to her page over the weekend saw her taking in a beautiful sunset on the beach while wearing a two-toned pink two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning over 69,000 likes.