‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Throwback Bikini Snap

Over the weekend, Cheer star Gabi Butler treated her Instagram fans to a gorgeous throwback photo featuring her fantastic figure in a mismatched bikini. She quoted some song lyrics in her caption and her social media followers went wild for the snap.

This isn’t the first time Gabi has shared a photo showing her in this bikini, but it does look like this is the first time she has shared this particular snap. In this case, Gabi is standing in the ocean water, looking down as the waves crash around her ankles. The Cheer star’s long, brunette locks are cascading down her back and blowing in the breeze and she is being photographed from the side to show off her athletic legs along with a hint of her pert booty.

Gabi quoted the song “Part of Your World” from the Disney movie The Little Mermaid as she looked back on her time frolicking in the sand. The infamous cheerleader now touts 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and many of them showed their love for this warm-weather beachy bikini look.

Gabi’s photo has raked in nearly 130,000 likes since it was initially posted. In addition, a couple hundred of the Cheer star’s followers have commented on the snap.

“I love up to you so much!! You’re my idol. I love you Gabi,” wrote one fan.

“Imagine being literally perfect,” praised another of Gabi’s admirers.

“You’re so fricken stunning girl!” shared someone else.

“You are gorgeous! Just saw you Netflix series. Girl you work hard. You are so inspiring. Much love for you!” a different Cheer fan enthusiastically wrote.

It probably does not come as much of a surprise to Cheer fans that Gabi is feeling a bit nostalgic and looking back a bit. She and her fellow Navarro cheer team members recently learned that the upcoming Nationals competition was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In the days since learning that the competition was canceled for this year, the Cheer star has shared a number of other cheerleading photos. Gabi may have had some tough, emotional moments in the early days of joining Navarro during Season 1, but it looks like she is feeling fairly nostalgic about those experiences now.

Cheer fans are hoping that Gabi and the rest of the Navarro team will be featured in another season of the series, but so far, Netflix is playing coy regarding what comes next. Regardless of whether she will be back on television or not, Gabi appears to be living her best life right now and her fans are definitely here for it.