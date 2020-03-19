Latina Stunner Yaslen Clemente Struts Her Stuff In Turquoise Bikini In Hot New Video

Yaslen Clemente shared a throwback video to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, March 19, in which she rocked a bikini that shows off her amazing figure.

The video showed the Latina bombshell strutting her stuff at the beach in a shoot for Bang Energy’s 2020 calendar, as Clemente explained in her caption. The clip began by showing the 22-year-old model walking in the sand toward the camera. She held a can of a Miami Cola-flavored energy drink by the brand, which is well-known for working with models and influencers in its marketing campaigns.

The video then showed Clemente opening the can and drinking from it. Throwout the remainder of the clip, Clemente struck a series of different poses, either standing on kneeling in the sand, offering different angles of her bikini body to the viewers.

Clemente had on a two-piece bathing suit in a bright turquoise color that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her bikini top featured an interesting cut with a large cutout in the middle that separated the triangles, which were kept in place by three thin strings and showed off quite a bit of skin. The top also included spaghetti straps that tied behind the model’s neck.

Clemente teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides. The front of the bikini was much lower on her frame, exposing her toned lower abs and contrasting the model’s wide hips with her small waist. As Clemente revealed in the caption, her bikini was from Meg Liz Swim.

Clemente wore her medium-length hair styled down and parted on the left. In the video, the model often touched her hair, tucking it behind her ear or pulling it over her shoulders.

In the comments section, Clemente added that this video was shot behind she had a breast augmentation.

Within just two hours, the video has been viewed more than 28,200 times, garnering upwards of 8,500 likes and over 135 comment, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers.

“[A]lways beautiful and lovely, a magnificent body and silhouette,” one user raved, adding a series of emoji with the message, including smileys, a fire and a thumbs up.

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL!!! WOW!!” replied another fan, trailing the words with a long string of fire emoji.

“Perfect baby,” a third one chimed in, following the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are easy the most gorgeous bang model! So unbelievable so sweet so wonderful in every way [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] stay safe,” another one added.