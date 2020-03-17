Supermodel Devon Windsor Shows Off Killer Abs In Tiny, Blue Bikini On Instagram

Devon Windsor celebrated her feature in Forbes magazine on Tuesday with a new post on her Instagram account. In a photo on her feed, the blond babe rocked a tiny, blue and white two-piece from her swimwear label, Devon Windsor Swim, which left very little to the imagination. She accompanied the photo with screenshots of the magazine interview.

The photo showed Devon relaxing on the edge of a white boat as it floated in gentle, crystal blue waters, though it’s unclear exactly where the stunning shot was taken. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Devon, highlighting her killer muscles and radiant skin in her bikini.

Devon’s look included a bandeau-style, blue and white striped top that tightly hugged her busty chest. The thin material just barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out on top. The bikini cut off just below her breasts, putting her rock-hard abs on full display.

Devon paired the top with a matching, V-shaped thong, which sat low on the front of her waist to further show off her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips, accentuating her tiny hourglass figure and long, lean legs.

The IMG model accessorized her beachy look with long and short layered necklaces, small earrings, and black and silver sunglasses. She also wore a tan sunhat with a white ribbon over her long, blond locks, which fell over her back in messy waves. Devon didn’t appear to be rocking any makeup, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty.

Devon posed back on her elbows with her back slightly arched, which further highlighted her abs. She bent one knee to show off her lengthy pin as she looked to the sky and embraced the sun’s warmth.

The other images in the post offered a glimpse at the swimwear line, including a black bikini and a white bikini.

Devon’s post garnered more than 8,600 likes and just over 60 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one fan said.

“Congratulations! I love your suits!!” another user added.

“You will achieve your goals someday. you’re our inspiration,” a third fan said with a pink heart.

This wasn’t the only stunning, tropical shot that Devon shared recently. Over the weekend, the model posed on the beach as she rocked a plunging, red swimsuit that showed off just as much skin.