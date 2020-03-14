Lindsey Pelas Is A Smokeshow In Sexy Black Swimsuit & Face Mask

Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram to share a stunning new shot with her army of fans. Pelas has been relatively quiet on social media, only sharing four new images this week with her latest share coming just hours ago. In the gorgeous new image, the bombshell dropped jaws in another hot piece of swimwear.

In the shadowy shot, she laid on the ground, looking up toward the sky with her eyes closed. The stunner wore her long, blond locks down and waved as they fell all the way down past her shoulder. To add to the look, Pelas covered up a good portion of her face with a black lace face mask and just a hint of her beautiful makeup application was visible with some blush and mascara. The model put one hand over her face and appeared to be shielding her eyes from the sun while displaying her beautifully manicured nails.

Pelas flaunted her killer figure in a scandalous bikini that featured a strapless top and high waisted bottoms. The beauty’s muscular arms, taut tummy, and toned and tanned legs were also on display in the image and in the caption of the post, she asked her fans if she was doing the face mask thing right while adding an emoji.

In just a short time of the image going live on her page, it’s racked up a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes in addition to well over 250 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the shot to rave over her figure while countless other asked where she got her swimsuit. A few more had no words and raved with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Simple stunning. Lindsey beauty is breathtaking,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You have the mask thing down pat! You look amazing!!!,” another Instagrammer raved.

“You are a beautiful woman, but in these moments there is a lot of concern in the world about this epidemic!!!,” a third fan chimed in along with a series of flame and heart emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell has dropped jaws in a stunning outfit. In that image, the social media sensation showed off her beautiful, hourglass figure in a curve-hugging gray dress that had a slight turtleneck top and clung to her body. The NSFW outfit hit well above her knee and her killer stems looked incredible. That update also earned the 28-year-old a ton of attention from her 9 million-plus fans.