Kindly Myers Goes Topless In A Tub Filled With Orange Slices On Instagram

Kindly Myers stripped down to her underwear and hopped in the tub for her latest Instagram post. In a new photo on her feed, the self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” displayed some major skin as she went topless in a bath filled with orange slices. The look left very little to the imagination and drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Kindly partially submerged in the milky water in a round, white tub as orange slices floated around her. Light shined down from above on to the model’s tan, glowing skin. She looked absolutely radiant in her scantily clad look, which consisted only of a tiny thong.

Kindly kept her busty chest covered with her arms, but a bit of her ample cleavage was still on display. Her flat, toned tummy was also fully exposed, as well as a written tattoo on her side, which drew attention to the model’s hourglass figure.

Kindly’s thin thong sat low on the front of her waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high above her hips to accentuate her curvy thighs and long, lean legs. Her round hip was fully exposed as two orange slices rested on her leg.

Kindly accessorized the look with a dainty silver necklace. She also rocked a full face of makeup, an application including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair up in a neat bun on the top of her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Kindly rested on one hip in the tub with her arms pushing her cleavage up even further. She arched her back in a way that accentuated her figure, while her pert derriere stuck out. She flashed a slight smile up at the camera.

The post garnered more than 2,370 likes and just over 60 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Kindly, Kindly! You are such a truly beautiful girl,” one fan said.

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram, hands down,” another user added.

“Such a lucky gal! So beautiful!” a third follower wrote.

Kindly’s posts always receive a ton of praise from her fans. Last week, she shared a photo of herself in a tie-dye one-piece, an image which garnered more than 26,000 likes.