Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Flirty Polka-Dot Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Qimmah Russo gave her fans a special treat over the weekend with a social media share that showed her rocking a flirty crop top and a pair of skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes. The beauty’s Instagram update was a collection of three photos that captured her standing beside a door.

Qimmah’s crop top was red with white polka dots. It featured a low-cut neckline that tied into a knot just below her breasts, calling attention to her ample chest. The top also had puffy, quarter-length sleeves that gathered just below her elbows. She paired to top with a minuscule pair of white Daisy Dukes that looked more like a pair of panties.

The images captured the model’s body from the top of the thigh up. Two of them caught her from the front at slight side angles striking different poses.

One snap saw the beauty with her hands over her head with her hands in her hair. She gave the camera a sultry look while arching her back, making her cleavage and flat abs a focal point.

Another picture saw Qimmah standing with her hands under her cheeks as she gave the camera a flirty smile. She arched her back and showcased her chiseled abs as her long hair cascaded over one shoulder in curls.

In yet another photo, the stunner stood at a side angle with her thumbs hooked in her belt loops as she leaned against the door. The pose highlighted off the curve of her derrière and her shapely thighs in the revealing shorts. She gazed at the camera with her lips parted.

Qimmah’s makeup included smoky eye shadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized the outfit with a chunky bracelet and a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, she left an uplifting message.

The comment section was filled with heart-eye and flame emoji, but some of her fans had more to say about how stunning she looked in the chic outfit.

“Easily the hottest on IG and maybe on Earth,” commented one admirer.

“Best pictures I’ve seen of you yet. Gorgeous classy look,” a second follower told her.

“Daisy May has got nothin’ on you,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Wow! Simply gorgeous!” gushed a fourth fan.

Qimmah seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in a variety of revealing outfits. She also likes to share videos in which she shares some of favorite workouts.