American Actress And Comedienne, Syd Wilder, Goes Topless In New Instagram Pic

American actress and comedienne Syd Wilder, who is best known for her appearances in This Is the End and Piranhaconda, recently took to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 29, and posted a highly NSFW picture to titillate her fans.

In the snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of lilac-colored underwear that she teamed with high-heeled sandals. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she censored her nipples. Nonetheless, she showed off ample sideboob while also putting her smooth back and sexy legs on full display.

Staying true to form, Syd opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, gray eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, a thick coat of mascara, a tinge of pink blusher and a shimmery pink lipstick. The hottie wore her brunette tresses in stunning curls and side-swept them. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a white polish.

To ramp up the glamour, the hottie accessorized with silver drop earrings and a silver ring.

For the pic, Syd bent forward, stuck her booty out, touched her ankle, looked away from the camera and left her mouth agape. She stood next to a rooftop pool to strike a pose, and per the geotag, the snap was captured in Studio City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

The hottie included a long caption with the post, in which she wrote about how she has stopped caring about people’s judgmental comments about the way she uses her body, especially when it comes to skin-showing. Syd stated that she’s proud of who she is, adding that being oneself is a great feeling.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes and above 320 comments in which fans not only praised the stunner for her amazing body but they also appreciated her for her confidence.

“[You have the] body of a goddess,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Looking great, as usual. Keep doing you and don’t worry about what others think. It’s your life, live it the way you want,” another user wrote to motivate the actress.

“I am officially obsessed and officially following you!” a third follower chimed in.

Other fans used words and phrases like “dope,” “jaw-dropping perfection,” and “so gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show support. These included Zita Vass, Arianny Celeste, Emma Hernan, and Joy Corrigan.