Natalie Roser Gets Soaking Wet In A Tiny Red Swimsuit In The Sea

Natalie Roser looked smoking hot as she frolicked in the waves in a sizzling Instagram share. The model took to social media recently and wowed her fans as she flaunted her curves that seemed to go on for days.

The babe from Down Under rocked a red one-piece swimsuit that clung to her frame like a second skin. In fact, the swimming costume seemed just a tad too snug as her cleavage seemed to strain against its rather tight confines. The low-cut bathing suit exposed a generous amount of skin as she cavorted in the blue surf.

Natalie’s long limbs were bronzed and lean as the water splashed against them. The bikini model flaunted her round booty and muscled carves as she marched into the ocean.

The Australian model went for the girl-next-door look and although it seemed as if she put the minimal amount of effort into her looks, she actually paid a lot of attention to her hair and make-up. Natalie wore her golden tresses in a center path and went for a messy, yet wholesome look. She defined her brows, wore some dark brown mascara, and applied bronzer across her forehead, cheekbones, nose, and chin. The glamor model then accentuated her pretty mouth in a neutral shade that complimented her natural lip color.

In the background, the frothy ocean played at Natalie’s feet. The varying shades of blue and white contrasted with the warm tones that she wore. The designer looked over her shoulder as she posed for the camera, adding to the allure and mystique of the pic.

Natalie has a solid following of over 1.2 million people who like to check in on her antics. She keeps their interest by posting sexy photos, sharing snippets of her life, and talking about her past battle with scoliosis. Natalie’s positivity and go-getter attitude inspire her fan and keep them coming back for more.

This specific image has already racked up over 21,000 likes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to tell Natalie what they thought about the NSFW pic. Of course, some even tried to come up with a caption of their own, since the model struggled to come up with an appropriate one.

“Stunning. I just had an idea while viewing this pic. How about a Just for Fun recreation of the infamous Farrah Fawcett picture from years ago that is still a poster to have. You make me think of her in so many of your posts. ???????????????????????????????????????? You are a very beautiful woman,” one fan opined.

Another pointed out, “A picture like this dosen’t (sic) need a witty caption to be memorable.”