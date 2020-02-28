Elle Fanning Flashes Underboob In Jumpsuit With ‘Chic Ventilation’ At ‘All The Bright Places’ Premiere

Elle's stylish outfit was a Gucci design.

Elle Fanning wore a stylish designer jumpsuit to the Netflix premiere of All the Bright Places in Hollywood on Monday night. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a few photos of her sophisticated but fun ensemble, which was a Gucci design.

Elle’s loose-fitting black jumpsuit featured short sleeves and billowy legs. It kept her mostly covered up, but one of its design elements was slightly daring. The bodice of the garment featured four petal-shaped cutouts. One of them was located in the center of the bust, creating a keyhole. Another petal mirrored it, extending all the way down to Elle’s belly button.

The remaining two petals were angled underneath the actress’ bust. In a few of Elle’s photos, they were exposing a hint of underboob. In the caption of her Instagram post, Elle described the cutouts as “chic ventilation.”

Elle accessorized her jumpsuit with a chunky gold choker necklace decorated with ornate flower blossom shapes. She also sported a pair of cat-eye eyeglasses with tortoise shell frames. On her feet, she wore a pair of black platform sandals with chunky heels.

Elle wore her long, platinum blond hair parted down the center. Her locks were sleek and shiny, and they were slightly curled at the ends. For her beauty look, she sported a glossy natural pink lip and thick black eyeliner. Her pale skin looked flawless and matte.

While Elle often wows her fans with romantic princess dresses like the one she wore to the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the actress seemed to prefer her Gucci jumpsuit. She loved it so much that she wrote that she wanted to wear it “forever” in the caption of her Instagram post. The garment also proved to be a big hit with more than a few of her 3.8 million followers.

“Love your dress,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“You look stunning Elle,” read another admirer’s response, which was punctuated with a long string of heart-eye and kiss emoji.

“You are so beautiful and super cool outfit,” a third fan remarked.

Elle’s stylish eyewear also got a little love.

“Love your glasses! They look so cool on you!” a fourth commenter gushed.

Many of Elle’s followers also expressed excitement over the premiere of All the Bright Places, which began streaming on Netflix today. As reported by The New York Post, the movie is based on author Jennifer Niven’s popular young adult novel of the same name. Justice Smith plays Elle’s love interest. However, while there’s plenty of romance in the movie, it also deals with a number of issues that many teens struggle with, including depression and anxiety.