Jenna Jameson Rocks Black Leggings To Reveal New Keto Weight Loss Update

Jenna Jameson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new keto weight loss update with her followers. In the caption of the post, Jenna revealed that she had lost 14 pounds. She called the update “anti-climactic” and revealed that her weight had been rising and falling regularly. The mother-of-two blamed that on her hormones before confessing that she was still breastfeeding and had just started menstruating again after three years. Jenna later encouraged her followers to give themselves “grace” during their weight loss journeys.

In the photo that accompanied the caption, Jenna rocked a pair of black leggings that showed off the curves of her lower body. She paired the pants with a fitted black tank top and wore her straight blond hair loose.

The photo has amassed over 13,000 likes on Instagram, as of this writing and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Jenna’s fans sent her lots of uplifting messages.

“You’re always just as beautiful!” one person wrote. “You’ve inspired me to find out more about the keto lifestyle. Sending love, peace, and strength from Florida.”

“You look voluptuous and thin not a very easy thing to accomplish but you are pulling this shit off like a boss,” a second admirer added.

“Still always a beautiful mama inside & out. looking great and keep up the amazing work!” a third commented.

But amid all of the compliments, some commenters had questions. One Instagram user asked if Jenna ever feels fed up of trying to lose weight.

“Do you ever get tired of trying to lose weight?” they wrote. “I mean that question in the most genuine way because I often get tired of it myself.”

Jenna hasn’t responded to the query, as of this writing.

In a previous Instagram post, Jenna expressed that she wants to lose 30 pounds this year as she declared her renewed commitment to keto.

In her last weight loss update, Jenna told her fans that she had lost 10 pounds. In the caption of a photo of her wearing a cropped vintage band tee and jeans, the former adult film actress also disclosed that she hadn’t been as stringent with the diet as she had been in the past. She wrote that she was still allowing herself to enjoy fruit, low-carb bread, “and the occasional bowl of seafood tan tan noodle soup.”

In the comments, several fans thanked her for being open about her laid-back attitude to keto this time around. The photo has been liked more than 10,000 times and over more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it.