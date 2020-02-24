Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Bares Her Hips In Lacy Underwear & A Trendy Tee

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss left her Instagram followers in a daze on Sunday night, taking to social media to share a curve-flaunting photo wherein she exposed her voluptuous hips. The stunning blonde ditched her pants to show off her lacy undergarments, and served up a sexy-casual look that also saw her rocking and over-sized graphic t-shirt.

The gripping snap was a half-body shot that perfectly showcased Ashley’s hourglass frame. The curvy beauty showed off her bodacious figure in semi-sheer, purple lace panties and a black tee, which was inscribed with the words “Always Good Vibes” in a trendy, dripping font. The eye-catching print was a dual color, sporting a purple and white shade that beautifully complemented her revealing bottoms.

Ashley flashed plenty of skin in the tantalizing outfit. The model lifted up the tee into a crop top and folded it tightly around her midriff, showing fans a glimpse of her narrow waistline. She crossed her arms in front of her body to keep the item in place, and gave a beaming smile at the camera as she showed off the cheeky look. But what the Sports Illustrated babe truly spotlighted were her round hips and flat tummy, which were amply showcased in the low-waist, high-cut underwear.

Her bottoms boasted a scoop waistline that showed off her toned lower body. The item had a see-through triangle front, which was adorned with a chic lace embroidery and sported a delicate fringe trim that further called attention to her flat abdomen. The panties featured thin, black side straps that matched her t-shirt and sat low on her hip bones, emphasizing her curvaceous physique.

The 29-year-old hottie teamed up the look with a sophisticated hairstyle and an elegant glam. She highlighted her beautiful eyes with dark eyeliner and a bit of mascara, and wore a pearly pink shade on her lush lips. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, and was styled with a side-part. Her golden locks tumbled over her shoulder in loose waves, brushing against her shapely chest.

The sultry update saw Ashley killing it as curve ambassador for Fashion Nova Curve. The gorgeous Bostonian tagged the brand in the caption of the photo, and spread the good vibes with an aptly placed hashtag. She added a heart-decoration emoji to express her love for the flirty outfit.

Shared with fans a couple of hours before midnight ET, the post racked up more than 23,400 likes and 208 comments overnight. Plenty of followers were rendered speechless by the skin-baring look, leaving flattering emoji under the photo. Those who could string a few words together penned gushing messages for the buxom beauty.

“You are simply gorgeous,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“Good lawd, hips for days!!!!” exclaimed a second follower, adding an open-mouth emoji.

“Dem hips don’t lie!” quipped a third person, leaving a screaming-face emoji trailed by three fire emoji.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” commented another one of Ashley’s devotees.