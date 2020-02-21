Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Shows Off Insane Figure In Skintight Red Dress

Social media hottie Lyna Perez has been turning the heat up on her Instagram feed all week and continued to dazzle her 4.7 million fans with a series of beautiful photos this Friday.

The brunette bombshell stepped out in a gorgeous skin-tight, red dress that looked nothing short of perfect on the Miami-born, American model.

The 27-year-old beauty’s dress was long-sleeved and reached down to the model’s lower-thigh area in length. The red dress perfectly complemented the social media sensation’s tanned skin as she posed for the camera.

The two-photo series showcased the social media star’s famous curves as she posed with her left hand on her hip in the first snap while opting for the very popular hand-on-the-hair pose in the second snap.

The model sported her long hair straight and had it swept over her shoulders in both of the pictures. The star’s naturally-brunette hair was shining as the sun caught strands of her blonde highlights.

Perez did not wear too much makeup for the photos, sporting a more natural look in terms of contouring and highlighting. She also had a nude-colored lipstick shade on, though her eye makeup was a bit more dramatic with the model rocking some eyeliner and a dark eyeshadow.

The model also kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only one single gold ring on her thumb as far as fans can tell given that her hair covered her ears.

The bombshell did not tag a location on her post so it is uncertain where she was photographed, however, her choice in background featured a large beautiful pool surrounded by plants and trees. The scenery was ideal for the model’s photos as it really made the red dress stand out against the shades of blue and green.

The model, who usually posts bikini pics, playfully asked her followers if they were shocked by her choice of wardrobe for the photographs in the post’s caption, then she asked which snap they preferred out of the two.

The post was met with a lot of attention from her followers, garnering over 17,000 likes and over 500 comments within the first 30 minutes of being up.

“I love photo two and yes I’m shocked,” one user wrote in response to the model’s caption.

“You’re always so beautiful,” a second user added.

“I love that big beautiful smile,” a third fan chimed in.

“Both look perfect,” an indecisive fan who couldn’t pick between both of the gorgeous photos added.

The model, who describes herself as “living” in bikinis in her Instagram bio, continued to prove the sentiment as true yesterday, when she shared a sizzling-hot photo of herself in an impossibly tiny black bikini, per The Inquisitr. The post gathered over 140,000 likes.