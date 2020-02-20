Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her Backside In A Tan Thong Bikini In Response To ‘Hot Takes’

Gabrielle said that she's keeping a smile on her face as the 'fight for liberation' continues.

Gabrielle Union used a smoking hot bikini snapshot to deliver a message to her critics. On Thursday, the Bring It On star earned more than a few drooling emoji from her Instagram followers when she flaunted her fit figure in a revealing two-piece. However, the point of her post wasn’t just to show off. She also wanted her family’s haters to know that what they’re saying isn’t wiping the smile off her face.

The 47-year-old actress was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera in the picture that she posted. She was standing in thigh-deep seawater far from the shore of a busy beach. Because her legs were mostly submerged, this drew more attention to her peachy derriere. Gabrielle was rocking a tan thong bikini that left little to the imagination. She was also posing with her body angled to the side and her right knee bent to better showcase her voluptuous backside.

Gabrielle’s bikini top featured thin adjustable shoulder straps and a hook closure on the back. The front was mostly hidden from view due to her pose.

The Bad Boys II bombshell accessorized her revealing beachwear with stacked bracelets, large gold hoop earrings, and a cloth headband featuring a blue, white, and black pattern. She was wearing her hair pushed over her left shoulder to leave her toned back exposed.

Gabrielle was looking back at the camera over her right shoulder, and she appeared to be laughing. In the caption of her post, she explained that her photo was meant to illustrate her reaction to some of the “hot takes” that she’s been “wading thru.” However, Gabrielle, who is married to NBA legend Dwyane Wade, didn’t elaborate on what she’s been reading that she felt the need to respond to.

Gabrielle and Dwyane recently revealed that their 12-year-old child Zaya is transgender, and the parents’ message of acceptance and support for their daughter was not well-received by some people. The Wade family has been barraged with transphobic remarks, like those made by rapper Boosie Badazz. However, it’s unclear if Gabrielle’s caption was meant to be a response to Boosie and others who share his views.

Gabrielle’s post was warmly received by her Instagram followers, who rewarded it with over 202,000 likes in the span of an hour. Her photo and her message both got their fair share of love.

“Beautiful lady with the kindest purest heart,” read one response to her post.

“Seductive shade,” wrote another fan.

“This woman does not age!!!!!” gushed a third commenter.

“You all are so inspiring and I know there are way more people thanking you for being supportive of Zaya than being ignorant,” a fourth admirer wrote. “So thank you, for all the LGBTQ+ kids out there who see this and feel a little more okay and a little less alone.”