Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Shares Bikini Throwback From A Decade Ago

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd surprised her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap from before she strutted her stuff down the runway as a professional model. The picture also featured Romee’s partner, Laurens van Leeuwen, who has appeared on her page before.

In the snap, Laurens and Romee stood in a small space rocking swimwear. A set of plaid curtains was visible behind them, and a small mini fridge was visible in the background as well. A sliver of blue sky was visible through the ties of one of the hanging curtains, making it seem as though the space was assembled outdoors, perhaps at a music festival or some other type of outdoor adventure.

In the caption of the post, Romee referenced the fact that the picture was taken a full decade ago, when she hadn’t yet achieved her goal of becoming a model. Romee looked gorgeous in a bandeau-style bikini top with an animal print pattern on it. Two thin strings that likely could have been tied around Romee’s neck dangled down her stomach, and she paired the top with matching low-slung bikini bottoms. Romee’s long blond locks tumbled down her back and she accessorized with a simple cuff bracelet. The stunner appeared to be wearing no makeup at all as she posed for the snaps.

Laurens stood beside her in a pair of swim trunks with no shirt. He slung a towel around her shoulders as he posed with Romee, and rocked a pair of flip flops on his feet.

Romee’s fans couldn’t get enough of the fun throwback snap, and the post received over 349,600 likes within just one day. Many of Romee’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the throwback post, and the simple shot received 676 comments within a single day.

“Born supermodel. You look and are phenomenal!” one fan commented.

Another fan loved the sweet moment captured between the couple, and said “You are born for each other.”

“Omg you guys are so cute and such an inspiration!! Sending love,” another follower added.

“You’re too cute, Romee,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

The blond bombshell frequently travels around the world for her career, and often takes her eager followers along with her by sharing snaps from her adventures. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a gorgeous picture taken while she was in St. Barth’s. The model posed in an animal-print bikini while underneath an outdoor shower, serving up a sizzling snap for her fans.