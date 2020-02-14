Cosplay Model Meg Turney Goes Braless In Throwback From One Of Her ‘Favorite Valentine’s Day Shoots Ever’

Meg's look revealing look was inspired by 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.'

Curvaceous cosplay model Meg Turney helped her amorous admirers celebrate Valentine’s Day with a smoking hot snapshot from one of her favorite photo shoots.

On Friday, Meg took to Instagram to share the picture with her 744,000 followers. The costume she was pictured rocking was based on the multiplayer battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Her look was specifically inspired by the character pictured on the game’s cover. Meg’s outfit included a white button-up shirt with elbow-length sleeves. She was wearing the top completely unbuttoned, which revealed that she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath it.

Meg was pictured posing on a bed with her legs spread and her knees bent so that she was sitting on her feet. She had her arms straight and her hands placed between her legs. She was using her arms to slightly push her breasts together, which accentuated her already ample cleavage.

Meg was also rocking an untied black skinny tie. It was draped around her neck so that its long ends hung down on both sides of her chest. Her bottoms were a scanty pair of sheer white underwear with delicate lace trim around the waist and a seam down the front. The sides of the lingerie had been pulled up high on her hips. Meg completed her costume with a pair of black leather fingerless gloves. The gloves featured straps that buckled around the model’s wrists. The straps were embellished with silver studs.

Meg was wearing her red hair in tousled waves. Her beauty look included a rosy lip, gun metal gray eye shadow, and long curled eyelashes. One side of her lips was quirked up in a playful smirk. She was posing with her head slightly turned away from the camera, but she was looking back at it with a teasing look on her face.

A green helmet and a bucket containing a bottle of champagne were visible in the foreground of Meg’s photo. She was posing beside a bunch of white heart-shaped balloons, which were attached to a large red gift box wrapped with black ribbon and topped with a big blue bow.

Over the span of a few hours, Meg’s Instagram followers showed their appreciation for her special Valentine’s Day post by pressing the “like” button on it over 25,000 times.

“Love the look on your face!” read one response to her post.

“I love your little smile in this one,” another fan agreed.

“This photo is phenomenal, you look mesmerizing and absolutely stunning. Happy Valentine’s Day,” a third admirer remarked.

