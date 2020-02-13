Melissa Riso Sizzles In Sexy Red Lingerie Set: ‘There Is No Such Thing As A Perfect Relationship’

Melissa Riso‘s most recent social media share is one of her hottest to date. As fans of the black-haired beauty know, the model has never been shy when it comes to showcasing her gorgeous figure in some seriously scandalous outfits. In the latest update that was added to her wildly popular Instagram page, the model flaunted her toned body in another revealing ensemble.

In the caption of the shot, the model tagged herself at Sunset Plaza on Sunset Boulevard. She appeared in front of a glass paneled door, looking off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The model looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight, in addition to a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She put her flawless figure on display as well, leaving little to the imagination.

On top, the bombshell put on a chesty display in a lacy red bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. She paired the look with bottoms that matched and were just as hot, showcasing her muscular stems. She dressed the look up just a bit with a solid black blazer. In the caption of the image, she told her fans that there is no such thing as a perfect relationship, hashtagging “valentines” and “love.”

The post has only been live for a short amount of time, but it has already earned the beauty a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram fans, racking up an impressive 13,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few fans had no words and opted to chime in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Look at that incredible power house,” one fan raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You are so very beautiful,” a second Instagrammer gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“A good relationship takes work from both of you,” another fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another hot look, that time one that was just as revealing. In the photo, the model looked picture-perfect while clad in a white shirt that she had unbuttoned dangerously low, exposing her cleavage for the camera. She added a pop of color with a pair of tight red leather pants. Since that image went live, it has earned Riso rave reviews.