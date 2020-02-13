Alessandra Ambrosio Stretches Out In Red Bikini Under The Sun On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio turned up the heat on her Instagram account on Thursday with a new post. In a photo on her feed, the bombshell babe stretched out in a tiny, red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photo was taken from a low angle and showed Alessandra standing in front of the blue ocean waters in Brazil, which rolled in gentle waves. Much of the background was filled with only bright, white light though, as the sun shined down on the model and bounced off her glowing, tan skin. She looked better than ever in her two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her slim body.

Alessandra’s look included a tiny, red, triangle-shaped bikini that just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a bit of underboob was also on display.

Alessandra’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a low-cut, matching bottom. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist to further expose her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

The model opted to skip any accessories with the bikini, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, brown hair fell down her back and shoulders in loose waves.

Alessandra raised her arms above her head and clasped her hands together, which pushed up her cleavage further. She cocked one hip to the side to emphasize her figure and looked up at the sky.

Alessandra’s post garnered more than 37,000 likes and just over 160 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Can I just day how stunningly beautiful you are,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely fantastic. You’re amazing and lovely,” another user added.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third follower wrote.

“Princess you have a perfect physique you are so sexy,” another fan wrote.

Many fans expressed their admiration for Alessandra with various emoji.

Alessandra has been posting quite a few photos of herself on the beach recently, including one earlier this week where she rocked a yellow, low-cut one-piece.