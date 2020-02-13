Model Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Flawless Figure In A Tiny Bikini For Instagram Video

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media site on Wednesday to post a steamy poolside video in which she sipped on a Bang Energy drink.

In the video, the model wears a tiny blue string bikini featuring added pops of color. The top leaves little of her chest to the imagination, giving her followers a sexy view of her cleavage. The thong bottoms show off Yaslen’s round and toned backside as she walks into the pool area.

The model wears her shoulder-length straight blond hair loose and highlights her facial features with thick, black mascara, eyeliner and pink-painted lips. She accessorizes with a gold necklace featuring small charms.

The advertisement video begins with Yaslen walking to a lounge chair while undoing a small skirt that matches her bikini. The slow-motion movement of the video captures Yaslen’s full figure and focuses on her flawless curves. Throughout the clip, the model is seen opening a can of Bang Energy and taking sips as she shoots sultry glances towards the camera and runs her hands over her body.

The camera shoots various angles of the model, including capturing her walking forward and shooting her from below as she sits on a stool. Towards the end of the clip, Yaslen is filmed rinsing off in the poolside shower after going for a swim.

The 22-year-old frequently posts videos and photos to her Instagram page to promote the energy drink brand. In the caption of the most recent post, she writes that sunny days are best by the pool with a Bang Energy drink in hand. She encourages her followers to follow the inventor of Bang Energy, leaving a tag for his Instagram page.

The model’s 1.4 million followers left over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments to the video in the first day of it being posted. Many of them complimented Yaslen on her figure, calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning.” One Instagram user wrote that they were obsessed with the model, leaving a red heart emoji for emphasis.

“You are the most beautiful girl on IG,” another follower commented.

“How many bikinis do you have? They are beautiful on you,” another Instagram user complimented the Latina model.

Other fans acknowledged Bang Energy in their comments.

“The star blast one is my personal favorite,” a social media user revealed.

In addition to promoting Bang Energy, Yaslen promotes swimsuits from the brand Ocean Babe Swimwear. Earlier this week, she left a special discount code in the caption of one of her posts for her followers to use on the retailer’s website.