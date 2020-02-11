Elizabeth Hurley Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Scandalous Sheer Dress

Elizabeth Hurley floored fans with a spectacular collection of photos from her fabulous trip to India shared to Instagram on Monday. The post was as sizzling as they come, and comprised of six mind-blowing snaps that dazzled followers with the breathtaking scenery, as well as with a torrid view of the 54-year-old stunner’s jaw-dropping curves.

The pictures were taken over the weekend in the majestic “Golden City” of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the gorgeous actress and model attended a sumptuous oriental-themed masked ball thrown by her billionaire pals Tanya and Arvind Dubash. The timeless beauty was certainly dressed to impress, flaunting her age-defying figure in a scandalous evening dress that left nothing to the imagination. Elizabeth sparkled in a sheer floor-length gown that was completely see-through in the front and at the bottom, exposing the bombshell’s braless cleavage and flashing a copious view of her chiseled pins. The show-stopping dress was a fitted, strapless design with an illusion neckline, which was lavishly adorned with opulent gold details in the form of a massive choker necklace. The gown put her sculpted shoulders and slender arms on display, and bared a substantial portion of her shapely chest.

The look was one step away from being a NSFW one and would have certainly revealed too much if not for the intricate embellishments that decorated the dress. The eye-popping gown was ostentatiously ornate with glittering metallic-silver embroidery that censored her ample bust and round hips. The glimmering brocade bloomed into a floral-feathery print, drawing intricate shapes on the transparent, clingy mesh and adding texture to the ultra-revealing gown. The pattern plunged into an outrageously low-cut neckline, and showed quite a bit of her toned midriff. The dress was further bedazzled with shiny darker inserts that resembled dragon scales and snaked across the midsection and down her lower body. Bright purple details offered a pop of color, and were sprinkled all over the gown in a swirling, leafy motif.

The sensational dress clung to her trim figure, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The gown billowed into a flared train, which added a touch of sophistication to the borderline racy look. Elizabeth richly accessorized with a grand crown tiara, and wore extravagant drop-down statement earrings and a matching bracelet.

The Royals star looked absolutely phenomenal in the head-turning gown, which she showed off on Instagram as she posed with friends at the iconic Suryagarh palace. As usual, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel slayed her signature makeup, sporting a shimmering sliver eye shadow, dark eyeliner, and glossy pink lipstick. Her tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Elizabeth appeared to have had the time of her life, and described the experience as “magical,” thanking her gracious hosts with a trio of blowing-kiss emoji.

“It may take some time to recover,” she quipped in the caption.

As expected, the photo-heavy update received a lot of love from her fans, who rushed to the comments section to praise the British actress for her ageless beauty. The stunning look rendered plenty of followers speechless, as many messages were solely in emoji form. Unsurprisingly, the post reeled in a lot of engagement, garnering almost 63,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments from Elizabeth’s ardent admirers.

“You look #marvelous,” wrote one person.

“Good lord,” penned another, adding an eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

“I have fallen under her spell,” quipped a third fan, paying tribute to her dazzling beauty with a sun emoji.

“Give it a rest Liz… that’s proper naughty,” read a fourth message.