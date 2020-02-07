Instagram Hottie Katie Bell Lets It All Hang Out In Frilly Black Lingerie Set

Katie Bell left little to the imagination in some frilly lingerie for her latest Instagram update. The hot model shared the NSFW post with her fans on Thursday.

In the sexy snaps, Katie donned a sheer, black bra with delicate ruffled detailing on it. She also pulled down her white sweatpants to reveal a pair of matching panties underneath.

The ensemble put all of the model’s enviable curves on full display, including her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, and curvy hips.

Katie went into bombshell mode in a full face of makeup. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, thick, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a light pink lip gloss to complete the stunning style.

The model wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Katie accessorized the look with some black polish on her fingernails, a pair of stud earrings, and a black bracelet around her wrist while she looked into the camera with a sultry stare and struck multiple poses.

In the background of the shots, some green grass and a lemon tree can be seen while the sun beats down on Katie and illuminated her photos.

Of course, Katie’s more than 1.8 million followers fell in the love with the snaps. The post garnered more than 173,000 likes and over 3,000 comments in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed.

“I might have to unfollow you. It’s not safe to be drooling every time you post a picture,” one of Katie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“So hot! Gorgeous eyes!!!! An absolute gem,” another admirer posted.

“I try not to comment on every post but find it impossible wow you are beautiful, remarked a third social media user.

“Should come with a warning sign ‘Dangerous Curves Ahead,'” a fourth fan quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure all over Instagram. Just last week the brunette beauty got temperatures rising when she posed in a sheer, purple teddy, which she lifted up to expose her g-string panties. The model tugged at the lingerie.

Katie Bell’s fans appeared to approve of that photo as well. To date, it’s earned the model more than 206,000 likes and over 2,800 comments.