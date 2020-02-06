Pregnant Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Works Her Legs And Glutes In Gray Leggings For New Video

Pregnant fitness model Hanna Oberg trained her legs and glutes in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a white sports bra, gray leggings, and white sneakers, the brunette mom-to-be started the workout with a series of leg presses, placing her feet in a wide stance on the machine as she bent and extended her legs.
Sumo squats at the Smith machine followed. These required a wide stance as well, as Hanna stood with a barbell on her shoulders. The third video saw her tackle a set of dumbbell lunges. She did a variation on the standard version of the exercise by choosing to elevate one foot on a low stool as she completed her reps. Hanna lunged low during the video, placing most of her weight on the front foot before she stood up again. In the caption, the Dutch fitness model warned her pregnant fans that if they felt any pain while trying this exercise then they should skip it.
Hannah elevated her heels on a barbell plate for the “duck stance” squats that came next. For this exercise, she also held a dumbbell in front of her chest as she performed each repetition.
In the next video. Hannah knocked out a set of stiff-leg deadlifts before ending the workout in the following clip with a series of dumbbell box step-ups.
As of this writing, the post has been viewed over 30,000 times and close to 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans seemed in awe of Hanna’s physical fitness.
“I didn’t even look this good AFTER any one of my 4 pregnancies,” one person wrote.
Others thanked her for the workout inspiration.
“Well thank you girl!!” a second person added. “Because I’m sitting outside the gym scrolling through your account deciding which workout to do and you posted this one soooo this one it is, lol.”
“I am currently in week 26 with baby number three and you inspire me all day every,” a fellow pregnant person wrote. “You look amazing, my number three 26 week bump is about the size of your 38-week haha!”
And another set of commenters seemed very excited about Hanna’s upcoming birth.
“I’ve been following you and I can’t wait to see you’re baby!” a fourth commenter wrote. “Every day I come to see if by any chance….”
GET STRONG, STAY SASSY – full lower bod sess HIT LIKE ???? to support your girl and save ???? the video for laterrr Here with some weeerk from my @oebergfitness guide Get Strong, Stay Sassy today. Aaaand this is a SASSY FULL LOWER BODY session for you to try out galys. Hope you’re ready.. bc this ain’t no walk in the park ???????? We are working with TIME UNDER TENSION (tut) which is something that will rockkk your woooorld.. if you haven’t tried it before!! LET ME KNOW what you think TIME UNDER TENSION; How long your muscle is under tension/working during the sets/reps. This will force the muscles to work for a longer amount of time. IF PREGNANT ???????? This is not specific for pregnancy training. You can of course try the workout out.. but leave it with max 4sets and 10-12reps instead. If you don’t won’t to use time under tension, SKIP IT! Always listen to your own body, you know it best! WORKOUT; 1️⃣ Leg press – high wide stance | 6set x 8reps TUT 3sec lowerig phase > rest time 90s 2️⃣ Smith machine sumo squats | 4set x 8reps TUT 3sec lowering phase > rest time 90s 3️⃣ DB Front foot elevate lunges | 4set x 10reps each leg TUT 2sec lowering phase > rest time 90s IF PREGNANT.. be careful and listen to you body. If this one hurts.. skip it! 4️⃣ DB Heel elevate duck stance squats | 3set x 10reps TUT 3sec lowering phase > rest time 45s 5️⃣ DB Stiff leg deadlifts | 3set x 8reps TUT 3sec lowering phase > rest time 60s 6️⃣ DB Box Step-ups | 3set x 10reps each leg > rest time 45s (I know I wrote the wrong exercise but think you get it anywaysss) TAG your friends & SAVE save the video All my guides at my website www.hannaoeberg.com link in bio ???? Mood 4 Eva – Beyoncé ❇️ Spotify list; haoberg #week39pregnant #oebergfitness #youvsyouchallenge #gym
This isn’t the first time that Hanna has shared a lower body workout during her pregnancy. In a previous video series, she demonstrated exercises meant to specifically activate the glutes. On that occasion, the circuit included frog pumps, elevated hip raises, and cable kickbacks.
As of this writing, the upload has been liked over 30,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.