‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Booty In Red Thong Swimsuit And Budweiser Jacket

Hailey Clauson shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she shows her 558,000 fans how she spent her Super Bowl Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a swimsuit that puts her perky derriere fully on display.

For the photo, Clauson posed with her back to the camera striking a flirty pose. The model stood on a beach in front of the ocean as photographer Ben Watts — whose Instagram handle is wattsupphoto — captured the shot. While Clauson did not include a geotag with the post, she indicated in the caption that she was in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Clauson rocked a red and white bathing suit, which she paired with a red, puffy jacket with the Budweiser logo printed on the back in white. The jacket also features two thin white straps on the collar of the 1990s-looking garment. The model wore the jacket of her shoulders, showcasing her swimsuits white straps. The top of her suit is not visible since her back to to the camera and her jacket covers most of her upper body.

The bottom part of her bathing suit features a red thong that leaves most of Clauson’s toned booty in full evidence, while her pose puts her backside front and center.

Clauson did not indicate where her swimsuit is from. The California native wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in messy strands that fall toward her shoulders, giving her a perfect beach look.

Clauson looked over her left shoulder straight into the camera with intense eyes and a coquettish smile. The blond bombshell rocked minimal, neutral makeup, embracing her natural features and beauty.

In under a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 6,600 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her, showering her with compliments.

“And I thought you were all legs [winking emoji] [heart-eyes emoji]. Go Niners!” one user wrote.

“Very hottt Budweiser girl,” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a red heart, a kiss mark, and a fire emoji.

“Bomb,” another one added, topping off the message with a string of fire emoji.

The model also recently shared another photo of herself in a red bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. In this post, Clauson indicated that she was in California as she bragged about the warm temperature there.