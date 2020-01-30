Fitness Model Linn Lowes Demonstates Intense Weight Workout In Sports Bra And Leggings

Fitness model Linn Lowes is sweating it out in the sexiest way possible. As fans who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Lowes is one of the top trainers in the industry and she boasts a following of over 2.2 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent video series that was posted on her page, the smokeshow sizzled in some seriously sexy athletic gear in three different video clips.

In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that she wants them to get the most out of their workouts while giving them a rundown of all of the exercises that she was doing in the videos. In the first post in the set, the blond beauty included side by side photos of herself doing face pulls, working different muscles in each frame. She left little to the imagination in a skimpy sports bra that criss-crossed in the back, showing off her sculpted back. Lowes paired the look with matching leggings, showing off her pert derriere.

Lowes also sported a pair of crisp white sneakers and wore her locks pulled back in a high bun. The second clip in the series showed her skills as she did some tricep cables while the last one gave fans a run-down of the cable criss-cross. The workout was also set to a good jam in Roddy Rich’s “Every Season.” The post has only been live for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already. In addition to over 18,000 views, the video has also racked up over 200 comments — a number that continues to grow. Some of her followers took to the video to let her know that she looks stunning while many others dropped a line to let her know that they love the workout. A few more simply flooded the comments section with flame emoji.

“Your videos are very informative thank you!! And your back,” one fan commented.

“This helps so much, thank you so so much for making these kinds of videos,” a second chimed in, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Love these! More of these! Love the education piece of fitness!,” one more wrote.

