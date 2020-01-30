Jilissa Zoltko Rocks Skimpy Black Bikini & Chic Sunglasses In Sexy Poolside Photo

Miami hottie Jilissa Zoltko has been killing it on social media lately. In the most recent image that she shared for her 646,000 Instagram followers, the blond bombshell looked nothing short of flawless in a tiny black bikini.

In the new update, the model was seen rocking a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit with a low-cut neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage, as well as high-cut bottoms that showed off her slender midsection and curvy hips. The snapshot showed her sitting poolside, on what appears to be a wooden deck. It seems like Jilissa may be at a resort as several sun beds, umbrellas, and people were seen in the background. It’s likely, however, that many of her fans didn’t notice the background as Jilissa’s stunning physique was the main focal point.

The photo showed her leaning back on her arms while exposing a good deal of skin on her side and lower abdomen. Although she was wearing a pair of sunglasses to block the sun’s glare from her eyes, she seemingly looked straight into the camera and gave a sultry expression.

In the caption, Jilissa shared with her social media fans that if she not “studying” her lessons on law school, she usually spends her time “poolside.”

Jilissa’s golden tresses hung down and was swept back by the wind. Her makeup included defined brows, contour, bronzer, and a pink shade on her lips. Her jewelry comprised of a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring as seen on her left middle finger.

The model’s latest Instagram update racked up more than 38,600 likes and over 540 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Many of her fans and followers thought she looked fabulous in the snap, and many told her so in the comments section. A few other admirers mentioned that they were big fans of the model, while a couple of others dropped a flame emoji.

“You’re making all the guys drool huh?” one follower commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” another admirer gushed.

“God, you’re so amazing. You’re a work of art, you should have your own museum display,” a third social media user added.

“Poolside goals,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jilissa added a steamy video to her feed. In it, she rocked a white string bikini that flaunted her ample cleavage and pert booty. According to the report, the short clip was taken in Hawaii during her recent vacation.